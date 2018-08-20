Feeling the Rush

Toyota Mandaue North excited with potential of ‘baby Fortuner’

Toyota Mandaue North is beaming with excitement with the arrival of the Rush mini sports utility vehicle.

The dealership has every right to be as this new model has the potential to be a winner in its segment with qualities that fit the average Filipino family.

Cebu Daily News had a chance to take the Rush for a spin around Cebu for a weekend through the efforts of the dealership headed by General Manager Kimberley Cuenco and General Sales Manager Julius Borja.

The unit lent to us was the top-of-the-line G variant with Toyota’s Bordeaux Mica shade.

Borja said the dealership is optimistic with the Rush’s potential because many consider it as the “baby Fortuner,” referring to Toyota’s larger and more popular sports sports utility vehicle that has a solid reputation in the country.

“We’re confident it can top its segment, just like the Fortuner,” said Borja.

In fact, at the moment, the demand for the mini SUV, which also has an E variant, is very high.

The qualities that make the Rush a hit include Fortuner-like styling, high ground clearance, and a spacious elegant interior that sits seven occupants (for the G variant).

There’s also the tried-and-tested 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i gasoline engine that produces 104 horsepower and 136 newton meter of torque, mated either to a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic gearbox, which is great for the city.

Yup, the city is where the Rush will be at its best. It’s easy to maneuver through traffic, high enough for average street floods and has comfortable seats — although the back rests are a bit short — to keep passengers cozy all throughout the busy streets.

Trips to the province will also be great because it has a stable, although a bit stiff, ride.

Driving through the Transcentral Highway is a different story.

It might be a little too much for the Rush but it can get the job done. Just don’t be shocked if vans-for-hire pass you.

Again, climbing isn’t the Rush’s forte.

But the Rush is a mini SUV for an average family.

That’s where the Rush passes with flying colors. It is one SUV that feels durable because of its body on frame structure and also looks and feels elegant for something priced just a little over the one-million mark.

The Rush has a lot of potential indeed. It’s a vehicle that will keep the hard working sales people at the Toyota Mandaue North busy in the months to come. Not convinced?

Check out the dealership and see what we mean.

Meanwhile, here are some photos of the Rush you can feast on.