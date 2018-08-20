Coaches weigh in on news of import-less Cesafi by 2021

COACHES of the member schools of the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) were divided on the announcement that imports will no longer be allowed to compete by the 2021 season.

The announcement was made by Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy during the launching of 18th season yesterday afternoon at the Harolds Hotel.

“We are doing this because we want to level the playing field. Not all schools can afford an import, because they are expensive, only two schools can,” explained Tiukinhoy.

However, Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba, head coach of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, said that there is a misconception about imports. He said they should not be called imports but instead foreign players.

“They came here to study, not just to play,” said Alcoseba.

Despite this, Alcoseba said UC is willing to comply.

In previous years, CESAFI allowed two imports per team. It was lessened to just one shortly after.

University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers head coach Gary Cortes said that it is better if teams will have no imports, so others are given a chance to play.

“Having an import is not a guarantee that a team will become a champion,” said Cortes.

Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras’ head coach Mike Reyes, however, disagreed saying that it is good if teams will have imports.

According to Reyes, having an import will give players a chance to get used to playing against bigger players. This will, in turn, help local players prepare for international stints, where height is usually a problem for Filipinos.