Mac Tallo continues to prove his worth in PBA

Even after being named the Player of the Week for the first week of the PBA Governors’ Cup, Cebuano guard Mark Jayven “Macmac” Tallo is not letting his guard down and vows to prove himself more in the very last conference of his rookie season.

Finally given minutes after getting picked up by the NLEX Road Warriors, the two-time former Cesafi MVP has helped his team get off to a 2-0 start in the season-ending conference with averages of 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

“This is God’s Grace. Sobrang saya ko siyempre. I just hope na tuloy-tuloy na ito. This award gives me extra motivation to work harder than before,” said the 6-foot guard and son of one-time PBA player, Mark Tallo.

Tallo, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft by Talk N Text, scored 16 points, along with three assists and a rebound as NLEX upset powerhouse TNT on opening day, 103-90, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

A couple of days later, Tallo contributed 14 points, four rebounds and one assist as NLEX hammered a Stanley Pringle-less NorthPort, 123-107.

The Road Warriors will play their third game in six days tomorrow when they go up against the Magnolia Pambansang Manok.