Duterte in Cebu to meet Visayas town mayors

FOR the fifth time this year, President Rodrigo Duterte visits Cebu to meet his allies and bring his programs closer to the people.

The President was set to arrive on Tuesday afternoon to meet with at least 300 mayors from different municipalities in the Visayas about 5:30 p.m.

He was also expected to deliver a speech during the event organized by the Visayan Island Cluster Conference of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

Among those expected to accompany the President were Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino and Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

President Duterte last visited Cebu on June 7 for the inauguration of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, police director for Central Visayas, said they were on full alert status during President Duterte’s visit today.

This meant, not a single policeman would be allowed to go on leave.

“All police personnel must be present even if it’s a holiday except the Muslims who will be observing the Eid’l Adha,” Sinas said.

“Expect tight security in Cebu,” he added.

Although Aug. 21 has been a non-working holiday to commemorate the death of former senator Benigno Aquino Jr., President Duterte declared today as a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Sinas said they were expecting militant groups to hold protest rallies near Radisson Blu where the President would meet the mayors.

He said they would allow protesters to express their sentiments as long as they would not be unruly.

“We will observe maximum tolerance for militant groups who may be present to stage rallies around the venue. Our civil disturbance management team will also be ready to secure peace and order in the area,” Sinas said.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña would not be among those who would meet the President.

“I was not invited because it’s an activity for municipal mayors. I don’t like to make singit (squeeze through) and talk to him, and ask some questions,” said Osmeña.

But if given the chance to talk to President Dutere, Osmeña said he would bring up the peace and order situation in Cebu City, particularly the alleged involvement of policemen in the series of killings.

The mayor has accused Sinas and the Central Visayas police of covering up the death of two policemen who were linked to two ambushes in Cebu.

Last Friday, Osmeña announced that he was willing to put up an additional P50,000 to President Duterte’s P5 million reward for every dead “ninja cop.”

Meanwhile, Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing announced on Monday that President Duterte will return to Cebu for their 49th Charter Day celebration on August 30.

“Also extremely honored to announce that President Duterte has accepted our humble invitation to be our Guest of Honor and Speaker,” he said in his post on his Facebook account.