Ex-trisikad driver yields P6.5M worth of drugs

HE was a former trisikad driver and part-time electrician.

But the lure of fast bucks drove him to the illegal drugs trade.

On Monday morning (Aug. 20), the long arm of the law finally caught up with Rinheart Moreno, 29, who was nabbed in a buy-bust operation by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Abellana Police.

Seized from the suspect were five big packs and one small pack of suspected shabu estimated to be worth P6.5 million inside his residence in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

The raiding team was led by Insp. Gomercendo Mandawe, Deputy Precinct Commander of Abellana Police who said that aside from the drugs, also seized from Moreno was the P12,000 marked money used in the bust.

Chief Inspector Maria Theresa Macatangay, precinct commander of Abellana Police, said that Moreno allegedly got the contraband from a detainee inside the Cebu City Jail and were entrusted to him by another suspect whose identity the police did not reveal pending further investigation.

But Macatangay belied Moreno’s claims that the illegal drugs were only entrusted to him.

She believes Moreno was part of a big syndicate peddling drugs.

“Aw mag kita kita na sila didto sa prisohan sa iyang texmate, (Now he will have the chance to meet his textmate in person inside the jail),” She said.

Macatangay added that she will coordinate with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-7 since they already have the name of the detainee.

Moreno allegedly confessed that most of their illegal transactions were done through text messaging because its easier to delete messages when they feel that they are being monitored.

Macatangay likewise informed the media that Moreno was also arrested in 2016 and 2017 for selling of ampules of nubain.

Moreno allegedly told operatives that yesterday’s haul was not the first time that drugs of similar volume was entrusted to him.

A case of possesion and trading of illegal drugs are now being readied against Moreno by the Fuente police who has jurisdiction over the case.