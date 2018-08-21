Cebu cops still looking for Peter Lim
Although they failed to find Peter Lim on Monday (August 20), police operatives will still be on guard in case the controversial businessman resurfaces in Cebu.
Senior Supt Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, said they will continue to look for Lim and ordered all policemen to be alert at all times.
Garma disclosed that Lim is now hiding in Manila based on intelligence reports.
The city police director also said they do not discount the possibility that Lim will return to Cebu.
Garma expressed hope that people close to Lim will inform authorities of the latter’s whereabouts.
