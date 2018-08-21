Garma suspects existence of shabu warehouse in Cebu

Despite numerous police operations, illegal drugs continue to thrive on the streets.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), believes there is a “bodega” or warehouse of shabu in Cebu.

She is also not discounting the possibility of a shabu laboratory in Cebu.

Garma admitted that she too could not understand the continuous supply of shabu in Cebu amid their anti-narcotics operations.

The city police director said they are conducting an investigation on the supply of drugs in Cebu.