UHRI secures permit to operate casino at SRP

Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) has already secured a permit to operate a casino at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez, executive assistant for Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña ,said that the Gokongwei-led company managed to secure a permit to operate a casino even before President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will no longer issue new permits for casino operation in the country.

The establishment of a casino at the SRP is one of the developments being proposed at under the P18-billion Isla dela Victoria project.