UHRI secures permit to operate casino at SRP
Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) has already secured a permit to operate a casino at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.
Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez, executive assistant for Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña ,said that the Gokongwei-led company managed to secure a permit to operate a casino even before President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will no longer issue new permits for casino operation in the country.
The establishment of a casino at the SRP is one of the developments being proposed at under the P18-billion Isla dela Victoria project.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.