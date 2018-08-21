Cebuano Muslims call for end to killings

Malo Manongiring, director of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Visayas, echoed calls to end the spate of killings in Cebu as they celebrate Eid al-Adha on Tuesday (August 21).

In an interview, Manonggiring said assailants should value the sanctity of life and surrender their ill-vested interests to attain peace.

At least 2,000 Muslims attended the celebration of Eid al-Adha at Plaza Independencia, Cebu City.