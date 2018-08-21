BJMP-7 investigates jail personnel, inmate in P6.5M shabu haul

The chief of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) reminded all jail personnel to avoid connivance with inmates in any illegal operation or they will lose their job.

Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, BJMP-7 director, said they are validating reports that the person who was arrested by the police on Monday for keeping P6.5 million worth of shabu has contacts inside the Cebu City Jail.

Buenacosa assured that the bureau will continue to be strict in prohibiting cellphones inside the jails.