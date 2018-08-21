BJMP-7 investigates jail personnel, inmate in P6.5M shabu haul

By Benjie B. Talisic |August 21,2018 - 04:00 PM

P/Chief. Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, head of Abellana Police station 2 presents the seized packs of suspected shabu estimated to be worth P6.5 Million from Rinheart Baring Moreno who was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Monday.

The chief of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) reminded all jail personnel to avoid connivance with inmates in any illegal operation or they will lose their job.

Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, BJMP-7 director, said they are validating reports that the person who was arrested by the police on Monday for keeping P6.5 million worth of shabu has contacts inside the Cebu City Jail.

Buenacosa assured that the bureau will continue to be strict in prohibiting cellphones inside the jails.

 

