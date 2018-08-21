State has something to do with killings, says retired judge

A retired trial judge believed the recent spate of killings in the country is state-sponsored.

Judge Meinrado Paredes, now a member of the Samahang Demokratiko at Kaakbay (SDK), said the murders came after President Rodrigo Duterte assumed the highest post of the land.

Even if there are no concrete evidence, Paredes said Duterte’s statements clearly proved that he has something to do with the killings in one way or another.