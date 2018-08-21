Landbank seeks payment of P200M SRP loan
The Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) has asked the Cebu City government to pay around P200 million or roughly 392 million Japanese yen as part of its loan for the reclamation of the South Road Properties (SRP).
LBP’s billing statement arrived on Monday afternoon (August 20).
Budget Officer Marietta Gumia said the city government still has the financial capacity to pay the loan which is due this month.
