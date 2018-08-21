Visayas clergy hold Cebu assembly

Nearly 500 priests and clergy from the Visayas converged for the three-day Clergy Assembly of the Ecclesiastical Province of Cebu held in Cebu City.

The gathering was intended to create a unified code of conduct for the Dioceses of Cebu, Tagbilaran, Talibon, Maasin, and Dumaguete.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said the three-day event will allow the priests to reflect on their vocations and to strengthen their commitment to God.

“Through this Panagtigom, we will be reminded to really know what’s the essence of priesthood,” he said. The priests will undergo workshops to formulate a united Code of Conduct for the Visayan Dioceses.

Rev. Fr. Augusto Jesus Angeles, III, the main speaker of the activities, said priests are not excused from any rules and regulations and must uphold more discipline due to sacredness of their vocations.

“Code of ethics should be rooted deeply in the very nature of our priesthood. We have to be disciplined in order to subordinate our self-interests with the interest of the church. There needs to be a system of accountability,” Angeles said.