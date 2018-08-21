Enoveso tops PSBC MONTHLY kegfest

SENIOR kegler Dory Enoveso ruled this month’s Philippine Senior Bowlers-Cebu (PSBC) Bowler of the Month contest held last Sunday at the Gaisano Bowlingplex in Banilad, Cebu City.

The 43-handicapper Enoveso garnered a total of 1,263 pinfalls after scoring 179, 166, 157, 146, 202 and 155 in the six-game monthly tilt.

Succeeding in second place was Boy Co who scored 177, 210, 170, 192, 170 and 162 for a total of 1,207 pinfalls.

Vivian Padawan landed at third place after reaping 1,200 pinfalls following accumulated scores of 192, 145, 155, 172, 153 and 215.

Tessie Dante (1,189) and Emi Osada (1,178) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Placing sixth to 10th were Edgar Cortes (1,163), Bebie Mauro (1,156), Roger Asumbrado (1,153), Tbonz Williams (1,152) and Makoto Osada (1,134).

Enoveso brought home the P6,000 champion’s purse, while Co got P3,000 for his efforts and Padawan pocketed P2,000.