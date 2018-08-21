Garma awed by quantity of shabu in Cebu

THE seemingly unending supply of drugs in Cebu despite the police’s massive crackdown against the illegal substance has led the top official of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to believe that a drug laboratory or stockhouse exists in the metropolis.

“I strongly believe may bodega dito (there is a warehouse of shabu here),” said CCPO Director Senior Supt. Royina Garma in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Garma said that the volume of illegal drugs that they have confiscated almost on a daily basis points to the possibility that a shabu warehouse exists in Cebu.

She also described the supply of shabu in Cebu as “unusual” and of good quality which led her to believe that there is a shabu bodega somewhere.

On Monday, police arrested a former trisikad driver who yielded five huge packs of meth believed to be worth P6.5 million. (see separate story on this page)

“Unusual ‘yung dami eh (of shabu). You can simply order and then in a few minutes they (drug suspects) just can

produce. So marami talagang supply,” said Garma.

(The quantity of shabu here in Cebu is very unusual. You can simply order and then in a matter of minutes peddlers can already come up with the contraband. That’s proof that there is an abundant supply)

Garma however, admitted that they don’t have any evidence yet about the existence of a shabu laboratory or shabu stockhouse in the province.

“I strongly believed nga meron talaga (it really exist) and it’s just that ’di pa namin mahanap (but we still can’t find it),” she said.

She said that her office is now focusing on tracking down the sources of the confiscated contraband.

Shabu lab in Mandaue

The existence of a shabu laboratory isn’t exactly new to Cebu.

In September 2004, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) raided a warehouse in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City and seized 675 kilograms of shabu worth P1.3 billion back then.

The rented warehouse along the national highway was then considered as the biggest shabu lab in the country.