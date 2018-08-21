Duterte calls PDP Laban a ‘moribund organization’

Is Partido Demokratikong Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP – Laban) a dying political party?

No less than the party’s chairperson, President Rodrigo Duterte, thought so.

In a speech he delivered before 200 town mayors from the different provinces in the Visayas held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City earlier tonight, a Tuesday, Mr. Duterte tagged PDP-Laban as a ‘moribund organization’.

“Let us admit that PDP is a moribund organization. Not only after I became President when marami ang nag (so many decided to join) PDP,” said President Duterte.

“But PDP-Laban is a very fragile party,” he added.

Nevertheless, President Duterte still acknowledged before local chief executives, and several officials from the national government present in the event, that he is still part of the group.

The President made this comment just as the PDP-Laban, which is considered as the administration’s party, is preparing to put together a full lineup for the midterm elections in May next year.

The party has however been hit by a number of political debacles, including the ouster of Davao Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, the party’s secretary general, as speaker of the House of Representatives; and the departure of Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, another party stalwart, as Senate president.

Among those present in Tuesday’s meeting in Cebu were Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Presidential Political Adviser Francis Tolentino, Senators Cynthia Villar and JV Ejercito, and Maguindanao Representative Zajid Mangudadatu, all of whom were being eyed by the administration to run for senator.

Lack of Funds

Apparently, according to the President, the lack of funds needed for election campaign is PDP-Laban’s weakness.

“In the country today, it is run by money and people with money. PDP is good. It appeals to many, including me, because I would dare say it is a principled party,” said Mr. Duterte.

“Ang problema sa PDP walang pera (The prohlem with PDP is that it has no money)… Pagdating sa (When its) election (time), everybody troops to Danding (Eduardo Conjuanco) at Ramon Ang who will spend here and there,” he added.

Cojuangco is a business tycoon who used to head the food and beverage conglomerate San Miguel Corp. He was succeeded by Ang in the SMC who saw its expansion and diversification outside of its core food and drinks businesses.