Four arrested for selling drugs to cops in Talisay City

Four persons were arrested after they allegedly sold illegal drugs to policemen in Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu on Tuesday (August 21).

The suspect were identified as Joseph Radan, Brion Caneda, Benjie Pantilgan, and Mario Villarias, all residents of the place where they were arrested.

Seized from them were five small sachets of suspected shabu, which were offered to policemen assigned to the Regional Public Safety Batallion in Central Visayas (RPSB-7) in the barangay.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Chief, said that the policemen were eating at a food stall while wearing a civilian attire when the suspects approached them and offered to sell drugs.

“Our policemen look very young and their faces are just new. Possibly, they were mistaken as buyers of illegal drugs in the said place”. Conag said.

The suspects are now detained at Talisay City Police Station pending the filing of charges against them.

At least 70 drug suspects were collared by authorities since the deployment of the Regional Public Safety Battalion in Barangay Tangke.

In a speech during his Cebu City visit on Tuesday night (August 21), President Rodrigo Duterte warned Cebu’s law enforcers who have been involved in illegal drugs.

Duterte promised that Cebuanos can expect a harsher anti-drug program, especially in Talisay City, which he said, has been a hotbed of illegal drugs.