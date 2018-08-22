Talisay Police to intensify drug campaign

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Office chief, said that he was not surprised over the pronouncements of President Rodrigo Duterte during his visit in Cebu on Tuesday (August 21).

In his speech Duterte promised that Cebuanos can expect a harsher anti-drug program, especially in Talisay City, which he said, has been a hotbed of illegal drugs.

“It serves as a running reminder to us that we still need to intensify our campaign,” Conag said in an interview.