Talisay City Jail suspends visitation privileges of inmates

The Talisay City Jail has suspended the visitation privileges of inmates while authorities investigate the result of the greyhound operation at the male dormitory of Talisay City Jail on Tuesday (August 21).

Personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) confiscated suspected shabu and contraband during the conduct of greyhound operation.

Among the seized contraband were one medium pack and 18 small sachets of suspected shabu.

“During the operation, we discovered some illegal drugs placed inside the match box at the ceiling of the cottage B as well as the cellular phone,” said Chief Inspector Mary Jane Inopia, jail warden.

“We don’t have an idea how they do it, I think it is about time to level up our security measure,” she added.

Around 814 prisoners are under the custody of the city jail. At least 80% of the prisoners are facing drug-related cases.