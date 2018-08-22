Osmeña criticizes Gullas over Talisay City’s drug problem

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has criticized Mayor Eduardo Gullas Sr. for “not doing anything” to solve the illegal drug menace in Talisay City, Cebu.

Osmeña accused Gullas of allegedly “protecting troublemakers” like Joavan Fernandez, the son of Talisay City Councilor Soc Fernandez.

The Cebu City mayor also expressed that the presence of erring law enforcers is normal, especially in the anti-narcotics campaign.

During his visit in Cebu on Tuesday (August 21), President Rodrigo Duterte promised that Cebuanos can expect a harsher anti-drug program, especially in Talisay City, which he said, has been a hotbed of illegal drugs.