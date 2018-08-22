Preacher arrested for possession of fake driver’s licenses

A 62-year-old man who identified himself as a missionary priest of The Marian Movement of Priest was arrested for possessing fake driver’s licenses after an entrapment operation conducted by the agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) at past 11 a.m. on Wednesday (August 22).

The priest was identified as Guillermo Leonardo Olaivar Jr., 62, and a resident of Duero town, Bohol.

At least 33 fake licenses were confiscated from Olaivar, who denied the allegations against him.

The arrested missionary priest explained he was approached by a certain “Janjan” to bring several wrapped items inside a shopping mall along Sanciangko Street, Cebu City.

Lawyer Wenceslao Galendez Jr., supervising agent of NBI-7, said that appropriate charges will be filed against the priest for possession of falsified documents.