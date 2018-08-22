Panasonic grants scholarship to students from Camarines Sur, others

In an October 2017 survey report of the Philippine Statistics Authority, more than 2 million individuals enrolled and graduated under the Technical-Vocational Education and Training programs. Under Republic Act 7796, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is mandated to provide technical education and skills development programs for the Filipino learners. The Technical-Vocational (Tech-Voc) programs allow out-of-school-youth, including those who cannot afford to take four-year college courses, and other interested individuals to learn practical skills that will prepare them for employment.

Tech-Voc primarily involves theoretical and practical training in the acquisition of relevant skills for various occupations across different economic sectors. The short courses usually range from 2 months to 1-year programs.

This year’s bulk of Panasonic Scholarship (Vocational Category) goes to the Regional Training Center-V (Pili) of Camarines Sur. A total of 26 students out of 30 beneficiaries travelled all the way from Bicol to receive their scholarship grant from the management of Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp headed by its president Shinichi Hayashi, who is also the chairman of Panasonic Scholarship (Philippines).

“This year’s scholarship scheme is a little bit different from our previous program. First, Panasonic has limited resources this time. But as we continue to operate along with our mission to serve society, we strive to innovate on many things, including our citizenship activities. Thus, despite our limitations, we were able to offer this scholarship program to more qualified recipients,” Hayashi told Business Mirror.

Completing the list for the 2018 scholars are three students from Don Bosco Technical School-Makati, five from Dualtech Training Center-Calamba, two from Don Bosco-Mandaluyong, and five from Don Bosco-Canlubang.

The Panasonic Scholarship Program is funded by our Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and is being administered by the PMPC along with the support of Panasonic Precision Devices Philippines Corporation (PPRDPH).