LTO-7 opens kiosk for fast license processing
The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) on Wednesday (August 22) opened to the public a kiosk to expedite transactions for renewal of drivers’ license.
The kiosk is located at their district office inside JCenter Mall in Mandaue City, Cebu.
LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said that with the kiosk, their clients no longer have to toe the line for renewal of motor vehicle permits and licenses.
