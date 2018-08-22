LTO-7 opens kiosk for fast license processing

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) on Wednesday (August 22) opened to the public a kiosk to expedite transactions for renewal of drivers’ license.

The kiosk is located at their district office inside JCenter Mall in Mandaue City, Cebu.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said that with the kiosk, their clients no longer have to toe the line for renewal of motor vehicle permits and licenses.