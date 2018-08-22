HOW GOOD IS IT?
The launching of the LTO Kiosk for motor vehicle renewal at JCenter Mall in Mandaue City on Wednesday, (Aug. 22) was met with mixed reactions from netizens.
Sonny Go wrote, “Unya kinsa mu verify na completo imu docu like mvis clearance, coc insurance ug smoke emission test?”
Hart Lendonn Heyrosa Caballes said, “Good for 1 month raman pud cguro na…ignon lang dayn kag guba…”
Arnel Cortez commented, “naa sad unta na sa mga municipalities..”
