Sykes crushes Telstra

The Sykes Pioneers remained within striking distance of the lead in the standings after they dumped the Telstra Boomerangs, 78-61, in the Elite Classic division of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Former University of Cebu Webmasters Earl Montilla and Janjan Auditor were once again up to their usual tricks as they combined to put the hurt on the struggling Boomerangs. Montilla had 24 points and four steals while Auditor added 21 points, four rebounds and three steals to help Sykes claim its fifth win against a lone loss, good for a tie for second place.

Telstra meanwhile, has lost its seventh straight games.

In the other Elite Classic game, the ePerformax Reds captured its second win in a row after surprising the Fusion BPO Dragons, 80-73.

Hulking big man Robert Gilo dominated the shaded lane with 22 points and 18 rebounds. He got help from Nolan dela Pena who tallied 14 and Rafael Cuico, who punched in 12 as the Reds improved to 2-3, the same record as their victims.

Fusion got 25 points and 12 boards from Nino Belande.