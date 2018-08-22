2007-Bad Boys Wings logs fourth win

The 2007-Bad Boys Wings claimed their fourth win in five games after they defeated the 2000-Core Pacific, 70-62, in Division B of the 23rd Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Basketball Tournament last weekend at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Leigh Dixon collected another double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Job Shan added 14 markers. Jon Huang also pitched in 11.

The loss was Batch 2000’s first loss in three games.

The 2003-Cebu Landmasters kept in step with the league-leaders as they blew away the 2005- Castcrete Builders Inc., 76-41.

Four players scored in double-figures led by Lery Chik’s 15. Daryle Tan and Justin Huang added 14 apiece to boost their record to 2-1. 2005 dropped to 2-2.

In another game, the 2006-Prince Warehouse barged into win column and kept the 2002-KJO Prints and Advertising Solutions winless with a 77-60 win.

Frank Dinsay had a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards while Chase Cokaliong was equally as deadly, putting up 14 points.