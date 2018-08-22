Milo-FCB Road to Barcelona Philippines Camp 2018 in Cebu City on September 8 and 9

Seven boys from the Philippines between ages 10 to 12 years old will get a chance to train under the club for whom Leo Messi plays via the Milo-FCB Training Camp.

Of the seven slots, two will be all-expense paid by Milo.

This all started when Milo entered into a four-year partnership with Futbol Club Barcelona (FCB) to develop not only the footballing skills of the youngsters but to also imbue them with values of humility, effort, ambition, respect and teamwork, the HEART component that both Milo and FCB stand for.

This gave birth to the Milo-FCB Philippines Camp last year, which sent 13 kids to train in Camp Nou, the home of FC Barcelona. Two Cebuanos, Joseph Kyne Garces of the Don Bosco Technical College and Ethan Jacob Roxas of Paref Springdale, were among the 13.

This year, Milo, with the help of the Philippine Football Federation, came up with the Milo FCB Road to Barcelona. In partnership with the Cebu Football Association, the Milo-FCB Road to Barcelona Philippines Camp 2018 will be held in Cebu City on September 8 and 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The two-day training will be handled by coaches from the FCB Escola Youth Football Academy from Barcelona, Spain—Jordi Aguilar Roca and Albert Batalla Fernandez, both UEFA A licensed coach.

The two-day camp alone will be a treat for the locals as it will make them experience the Barca way of play. From this camp, the lucky seven will be chosen.

Slots for the camp will be limited to ensure the quality of training experience, thus applicants must send in their applications asap with the deadline set on August 31. The selection for the camp will be done by Milo and FCB.

Applicants must be 10 to 12 years old Born 2006 to 2008 and must submit the complete requirements— application form, nomination form, waivers and supporting documents to milofcbph@gmail.com.