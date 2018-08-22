TRO again tells police to submit Banua’s gun permit

WAS Michael Banua a ‘mercenary?’

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña believed so. And this belief prompted the local chief executive to once again request the top police officials in Cebu to show proof that Banua had a permit to carry firearms.

Otherwise, Osmeña said he will sue Police Regional Office-7 director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, for withholding evidence.

“Why is he armed? They said he is an asset, and how much is he been paid? An asset is someone from the community who will tell you who the bad boys are,” Osmeña explained.

“In this case, Banua is not from here. And he’s from out there, and now he is here, and he is armed. To me, that classifies him as a mercenary,” he added.

On top of the possibility of filing charges against Sinas and Garma, Osmeña also said he will file charges for illegal possession of firearms against Banua.

But as to when he will file the cases, Osmeña said he is “not in a hurry.”

“I’m doing this for the people of Cebu City. Just answer the question so that everyone will know the truth. You have to come out with clean hands,” he added.

Last week, the mayor, who has been at odds with the police, threatened law enforcers that he will be filing cases against them if they fail to show the permit allowing Banua to carry a gun.

Banua was the driver of the motorcycle boarded by slain cop, PO3 Eugene Calumba.

Calumba was killed by William Macaslang Jr., the driver/bodyguard of Tejero barangay councilman Jessielou Cadungog, last July 30 for allegedly trying to kill Cadungog, a claim denied by PRO-7.

Cebu Daily News tried to get the side of both Sinas and Garma yesterday but only the former replied with a “No comment” through text.