Cebu Treasurer’s unliquidated P26M

The provincial treasurer of Cebu may face an administrative case for failing to liquidate cash advances from 2006 to 2015 amounting to P26.4 million.

Ramon Dumayac, officer- in-charge of the Office of Provincial Accountant, said Provincial Treasurer and Lawyer Roy Salubre had allegedly not yet settled the cash advances totaling P26,405,229.81.

Of the amount, records showed that the bulk of the cash advances was for intelligence expenses amounting to P25 million in April and May 2010.

In a letter addressed to Dumayac dated Feb. 28, 2018, Salubre asked that he be given three months from the receipt of the demand letter to settle the cash advance.

But five months since Dumayac received Salubre’s letter, Dumayac said that Salubre had not yet liquidated the cash advances.

According to Presidential Decree No. 1445 Section 89, otherwise known as Government Auditing Code of the Philippines, provides that “cash advance shall be reported on and liquidated as soon as the purpose for which was given has been served,”.

Thus, Salubre may face an administrative offense of Gross Neglect of Duty which is punishable by dismissal from service for the first offense.

Cebu Daily News tried to contact Salubre but he could not be reached for comment.