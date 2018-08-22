SuGod graduates to help addicts to be free from drugs

TWO drug surrenderers from Liloan town in northern Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City are two of the promising success stories of the a drug recovery program initiated by a charismatic group headed by a businesswoman.

Jay-r (not his real name), 31, from Liloan town and Sonny, 39, from Lapu-Lapu City claimed they had been drug-free or free from illegal drugs for a couple years after completing the SuGod (Surrender to God) Drug Recovery Program supported by the Love of God Community, a charismatic group headed by businesswoman Fe Barino.

Jay-r said he was one of the batch 6 graduates of drug surrenderers, who underwent the drug recovery program.

He remembered the recovery stage as the hardest part of the program especially since this was the part where one would experience withdrawal symptoms that even when he would see a tinfoil wrapped on a grilled chicken, he would shiver.

But he persevered and he finally got over this and had been drug-free for two years now.

He said that his brother introduced him to the drug habit and he was a drug addict for eight years.

With the government’s drive against illegal drugs, he was convinced to undergo rehabilitation through the SuGod program and had never regretted his decision at all.

Sonny, for his part, was also a drug dependent for several years, but the difference between him and Jay-r was that he turned to selling illegal drugs after his wife and children left him.

Fortunately, he was convinced by his uncle to surrender and undergo rehabilitation through the SuGod program.

“Wa ta ko’y intention nga magparehab, gipasulay lang ko sa akong uncle sa SuGod. And nakita nako ang grabe nila nga support and paningkamot to help us. And I just knew God, when I was rehabilitated in SuGod, for before I have no god, except (Ruben) Ecleo, PBMA supreme master,” Sonny said.

They said that they were also ready to help other drug surrenderers in their areas to stop their drug habits and renew themselves through the rehabilitation program and with the support of the SuGod organizers.

With this, the SuGod organizers together with the Archdiocese of Cebu will hold an event on August 26 called the Be Intimate with God (B.I.G.), which is for recovering drug addicts, recovering communities and families from different forms of addiction.

Bro. Alvin Barcelona, a Kerygma preacher, will be the guest speaker for the event.

Fe Barino, SuGod founder and executive director, emphasized the importance of the recovering process, giving hope to the surrenderers and their families.

Barino said that their group believes that killing is not the answer to eradicate drug addiction and trade in the society.

“We would like to make a voice that these persons (recovering drug surrenderers) are still precious in the eyes of God, and to appreciate their efforts to renew their lives to become better,” Barino said in a press conference.

There are already about 500 persons who expressed their desire to participate in the event.