‘Missionary’ from Bohol caught with 34 fake driver’s licenses

ENTRAPMENT OPERATION

A 62-year-old Bohol resident, who identified himself as a missionary priest, was arrested in an entrapment operation on Wednesday (Aug. 22) by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) for possessing fake licenses and for allegedly issuing a fake driver’s license.

Guillermo Leonardo Olaivar Jr, who claimed being a Marian Movement of Priests missionary, was arrested by NBI-7 agents when the complainant identified Olaivar as the person who issued him a fake driver’s license, during a meeting at a downtown mall, said Lawyer Wenceslao Galendez Jr., supervising agent of the NBI-7, in an interview on Wednesday.

Galendez said they also confiscated from Olaivar a slingbag containing 34 fake driver’s licenses, an offical receipt of the vehicle registration and a certificate of registration of a vehicle.

Two identification cards were also confiscated from Olaivar, one identified him as a former supervising staff in the LTO-7 and another ID identified him as a missionary of the Marian Movement of Priests.

Galendez said they thought that Olaivar was a new player in the fake driver’s license business but they later learned from the LTO-7 that Olaivar had long been in the LTO-7’s watchlist of people issuing fake driver’s licenses.

Galendez said that the complainant managed to contact Olaivar and set up the meet with the complainant asking Olaivar to have something changed in the driver’s license he got from Olaivar.

That was how the entrapment operation was set up.

According to an NBI-7 agent, who asked not to be identified because he was involved in intelligence gathering, said that the complainant, who is from Barangay Talamban, wanted a quick way to get a driver’s license so he inquired how to do this and eventually learned about Olaivar, who allegedly could provide a driver’s license in a lesser amount of time.

The complainant claimed that he paid P7,000 for the driver’s license, but eventually he learned that it was fake and so he reported this to the NBI.

But Olaivar denied the allegations against him.

He told the NBI-7 agents that it was a case of mistaken identity and that he was not the person they were looking for.

He claimed to be in Cebu to buy rambutan to give as a gift to somebody and met the complainant as a favor for a stranger named Janjan that he met in Bohol.

Olaivar claimed that he was supposed to deliver the wrapped items, which turned out to be fake driver’s licenses, to someone at the mall.

He said he was there to deliver the wrapped items “out of good faith.”

NBI-7’s Galendez said that they would file a complaint of estafa through falsifying public documents and for possession of falsified documents against Olaivar.

The suspect has been detained at the NBI-7 detention cell pending the filing of charges.