Drug suspect shot by cop in Mandaue buy-bust

An alleged drug pusher sustained gunshot wounds after he was shot by a police officer during a buy-bust operation

in Purok Star Apple, Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, Cebu at past 10 p.m. on Wednesday (August 22).

The suspect was identified as Eugene Fermin, 45, a resident of the same place.

Senior Insp. James Conaco, Opao police station chief, said Fermin drew his firearm first after realizing that he was transacting with a cop.

This prompted one of the police operatives to fire shots at the alleged drug peddler.

Fermin was immediately rushed to Mandaue City Hospital.