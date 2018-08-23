Drug suspect shot by cop in Mandaue buy-bust
An alleged drug pusher sustained gunshot wounds after he was shot by a police officer during a buy-bust operation
in Purok Star Apple, Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, Cebu at past 10 p.m. on Wednesday (August 22).
The suspect was identified as Eugene Fermin, 45, a resident of the same place.
Senior Insp. James Conaco, Opao police station chief, said Fermin drew his firearm first after realizing that he was transacting with a cop.
This prompted one of the police operatives to fire shots at the alleged drug peddler.
Fermin was immediately rushed to Mandaue City Hospital.
