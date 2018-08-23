Drug ‘pusher’ killed in police shootout

By Nestle L. Semilla | August 23,2018 - 07:20 AM

A suspected drug pusher was killed in a buy busy operation in Talisay City on August 23, Thursday morning.

Parolito Obrero was the subject of a buy bust operation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of Sitio Magay Barangay Tangke.

Reports said that the suspect allegedly fought back which resulted in a shootout with police operatives.

Police recovered packs of shabu and drug paraphernalia during the operation.

His cohort, Robinson Dejacto was also arrested by the police and is now detained at Talisay police precinct.