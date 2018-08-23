Counterflow EO stays, says Osmeña

The executive order (EO) which mandated the impoundment of vehicles caught counterflowing in Cebu City will stay.

This despite a complaint filed by Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO – 7) director Victor Caindec.

Cainded accused Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña of abusing his authority.

The mayor expressed that he is not bothered with the complaint filed by Caindec before the Office of the President.

“When you’re counterflowing you’re committing reckless driving, and that is a criminal act. Motorcyle is the evidence of the crime,” said Osmeña.