Capitol to host Emergency Responders Congress

At least 700 local emergency responders coming from different municipalities and cities in Cebu will gather for a three-day Emergency Responders Congress scheduled from Aug. 29 to 31.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Head Baltazar Tribunalo said they will equip local responders on disaster preparedness.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMC), emphasized on the importance of a resilient attitude to achieve a sustainable progress.