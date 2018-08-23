Councilman’s camp asks for rescheduling on injunction bid

The camp of Busay Barangay Councilman Amilo Lopez asked a court to reschedule a hearing on the petition for injunction against the P18-billion Joint Venture Agreement between Cebu City and Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI).

The City Legal Office received a copy of the petition at 10 am Thursday, City Legal Officer Josephus Bernaldes said. .

Bernaldes asked Regional Trial Court Branch 23 Presiding Judge Generosa Labra to junk the petition for an injunction through a temporary restraining order (TRO) citing that the deal had been signed. No date had been set for hearing on the case.