Councilman’s camp asks for rescheduling on injunction bid
The camp of Busay Barangay Councilman Amilo Lopez asked a court to reschedule a hearing on the petition for injunction against the P18-billion Joint Venture Agreement between Cebu City and Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI).
The City Legal Office received a copy of the petition at 10 am Thursday, City Legal Officer Josephus Bernaldes said. .
Bernaldes asked Regional Trial Court Branch 23 Presiding Judge Generosa Labra to junk the petition for an injunction through a temporary restraining order (TRO) citing that the deal had been signed. No date had been set for hearing on the case.
