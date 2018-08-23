Nograles calls on DTI to step up price monitoring

DAVAO City Rep. Karlo Nograles yesterday called on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to step up its price monitoring of basic commodities after local officials placed Zamboanga City under a state of calamity due to the spiraling price of rice.

Nograles, chair of the House appropriations committee, warned that callous traders may be taking advantage of the situation to rake in profits and blame the Duterte administration’s tax reform package for bringing up the cost of basic goods.

“We have to send a message that profiteering does not pay. Government must make it clear that if businesses try to illegally pad their profits, they will literally pay for their crimes,” he said in a statement.