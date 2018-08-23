COUNTERFLOW CASE

Netizens were critical of Regional Director Victor Caindec of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) for filing another complaint against Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in relation to his anti-counterflow order at the Office of the President.

Ryan Steve said, “Caindec implement the transportation laws yourself not allow LGU to. Tingnan natin kaya ba nimo, like smokebelching, speedlimits and others.”

Abay Don Grey wrote, “pag tsoooor dha caindec… kanang mga kalakaran sa imong opisina maoy atimana.”

Napoleon Minoza commented, “We want to see the last man standing.”

