Precision stunt driver Russ Swift to show off skills in Cebu City

Cebu is in for a treat as Guinness World record holder and legendary stunt driver Russ Swift performs for the first time in the Visayas region this weekend at the SM City Cebu North Open Parking.

Motor Image Pilipinas, Inc., the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in the Philippines, is preparing an action-packed weekend this August 24 to 26 by bringing in the world-renowned precision stunt driver for the first time in the Queen City of the South as part of the final leg of the 2018 Subaru Ultimate Test Drive.

Cebuano car enthusiasts will be able to witness the capabilities of Subaru vehicles at the hands of Swift as he shows off some of his stunts like his reverse parallel parking in the tightest space and the fastest doughnuts during the Russ Swift Stunt Show.

Cebuanos will also be treated to a photo-op and autograph session with Swift after each show. Swift’s shows are scheduled 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. during the three-day event.

The motoring spectacle aims to highlight Subaru’s signature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (SAWD), Boxer Engine, Subaru Global Platform and the new EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. Cebuanos will be given the chance to be at the driver’s seat to feel firsthand how these Core Technologies make all the difference.

One can pre-register at http://subaru.asia/ultimatetestdrive to get the chance to be one of the first 100 who will get a special gift from Subaru PH on-site at the test drive area.

The Subaru Ultimate Test Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.