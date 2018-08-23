Inspired by Diaz, Cebuana Ando plunges into action

CEBUANA weightlifter Elreen Ann Ando has high morale going into her competition in the women’s 63-kilogram category of weightlifting in the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, today.

According to the University of Cebu (UC) standout from Barangay Carreta, she is motivated following the success of her idol, Hidilyn Diaz, in the meet. Diaz won the gold medal in the women’s 53kg category last Tuesday to give the Philippines its first gold medal in the quadrennial meet.

“I am very inspired right now because ate Hidy (Diaz) told me to train hard and focus on my upcoming game. That advice gave me more motivation to do my best today,” said the 19-year-old Ando, who dominated the 63kg event of the Hidilyn Diaz Cup last month before she flew to Jakarta, Indonesia.

The four-year national team member’s best lift is 200 kilograms.

Her coach Ramon Solis is confident that his prized lifter will perform well today despite being a first timer in the meet.

“I believe in her because she is very capable. She is just 19 years old but it only took a very short time for her to elevate herself from a varsity lifter to becoming a national team member recommended to compete in the Asian Games,” said Solis. “It is not easy to get there [that fast] so she really has the potential.”