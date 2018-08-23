Jail officials identify supplier of P6.5M drugs found in Sambag 2

No drugs were confiscated from inmates of the Cebu City Jail during a surprise inspection early on Thursday morning.

Personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) only recovered cellphones, sharp objects and packs of cigarettes from the inmates cells.

But jail officials are not taking any chances.

Jail Warden Superintendent Renante Rubio said they are now investigating an inmate who is said to be the supplier of Barangay Sambag 2 resident Reinhard Moreno who was earlier arrested for the possession of P6.5 million worth of shabu.

Rubio said he does not also discount the possibility that there are still other inmates who are also engaged in the illegal drug trade.