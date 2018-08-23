Tomas to Caindec: Manage traffic in Cebu City, province

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has threatened to pull out all traffic enforcers from city streets to allow the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO – 7) to takeover the city’s traffic management.

If possible, Osmeña wanted LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec to also manage traffic in the entire province of Cebu to see what he can do.

“As a matter of fact, we will let LTO handle all the traffic in Cebu. I’ll pull out all my traffic enforcers and let’s see what will happen to our traffic. That (traffic management) is (supposed to be) their (LTO’s) job,” Osmeña said during his noontime press conference.

Osmeña made his threat after he found out on Thursday that Caindec filed a complaint for dishonesty, oppression, misconduct in office, gross negligence for violating the Local Government Code of 1991 against him before the Office of the President (OP).

In July, Osmeña also pulled out for a day all of the 24 traffic enforcers assigned from the Mambaling area where there is an ongoing underpass project along N. Bacalso Avenue following a disagreement with Caindec.

Abuse of Authority

Caindec has asked the Office of the President to investigate Osmeña for abuse of authority for insisting on the implementation of an Executive Order (EO) in February which mandates the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to impound for a period of at least 30 days all vehicles that are caught counterflowing on the major thoroughfares.

“I am humbly requesting the OP to conduct an investigation and impose the corresponding disciplinary action on Mayor Osmeña for violation of RA 7160 which provides that an elective local official may be disciplined, suspended, or removed from office on these grounds,” Caindec said in his August 17 letter to the President.

Caindec’s letter was already the 9th complaint against Osmeña that is now pending with Malacañang.

Osmeña said that he will continue to implement his anti-counterflow EO despite the filing of the complaint against him.

“When you’re counterflowing you’re committing reckless driving and that is a criminal act. The motorcycle is the evidence of the crime,” said Osmeña.

He said that he is undisturbed by Caindec’s complaint.

“He (Caindec) can file a case (against me) but he should point out to the President about his own office? What about what started this dispute (between us)? Drivers are fined P12,000 because the LTO will not file their registration,” Osmeña added.

Osmeña was referring to his earlier criticisms against LTO-7 for making riders pay a P12,000 fine if they are caught using unregistered motorcycles.

The mayor said in an earlier interview that LTO-7 should stop blaming drivers for the lapse committed by their dealers who refuse to pay the motorcycle registration fees.