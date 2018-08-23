Malacañang to Peter Lim: Surrender

MALACAÑANG on Thursday called on high-profile drug suspect and Cebu-based businessman Peter Lim to peacefully yield to authorities.

“We’re asking Peter Lim, please surrender. If you are innocent, prove your innocence in court. You will be given your day in court. I’ve just asked him to surrender,” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

“He is now technically a fugitive from the law because there’s a warrant of arrest against him,” he added.

Lim was ordered arrested by a Makati City trial court after the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted him and three others for “conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.”

The Cebu City police tried to serve the arrest warrant against Lim, but he was nowhere to be found in the two city addresses he listed.

Roque said Lim has “nothing to fear by way of being a victim of injustice” since the Philippine judiciary has already proven its independence to the world.

“I’m just saying surrender. I’m not appealing. I’m just saying if you don’t surrender, we will still get you. But if you’re innocent, then, we guarantee that you will be given your day in court,” he said.

“We have competent courts so I think he should surrender,” he added.

Likewise, Roque said there was no information available yet on whether or not Lim has already left the country.

Last week, Lim’s lawyers in Manila filed a petition for certiorari at the high court to contest his indictment, saying the evidence presented against the businessman were nothing but hearsay.

His spokesperson Dioscoro “Jun” Fuentes said the decision whether or not to surrender lies with Lim.

“That’s all up to him,” he said in an interview.

Fuentes maintained that he has lost contact with his boss since last month.

“I really have no knowledge about his whereabouts now,” he said.