Sinas: I am transparent

THE top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) would rather keep his silence than answer the questions and tirades raised by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

In a press conference on Thursday, PRO-7 Director Chief Supt. Debold Sinas refused to issue any further statements and comments on the tirades leveled against him by Osmeña.

“No comment. No comment,” Sinas said when asked about Osmeña’s challenge for the police to be transparent and produce the permit allowing Michael Banua to carry a firearm.

Banua was the motorcycle driver of PO3 Eugene Calumba who was killed by the driver of Tejero Barangay Councilor Jessielou Cadungog in an alleged botched ambush last July 30.

Osmeña accused Banua and Calumba of plotting to ambush Cadungog.

Osmeña said that if the police will not produce Banua’s license to carry a firearm, he will sue Sinas for withholding evidence.

But Sinas just shrugged off Osmeña’s threats saying he usually does not respond to politicians.

Sinas likewise refused to issue any statement regarding Osmeña’s suggestion that he investigate Senior Supt. Remus Medina who was seen in a video attending the birthday party of convicted robber and drug dealer Herbert “Ampang” Colangco inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) some five years ago.

Remus is now the chief of the Regional Intelligence Division-7 (RID).

Sinas however assured that he will look into the matter.

A video clip published in 2016 by GMA7’s 24 Oras showed Medina attending the birthday party of Colangco inside the NBP in 2013.

The three-minute report showed clips and pictures of several public officials from Muntinlupa City, congressmen and police officers taking photos with Colangco.

The GMA report identified the two police officials having photo ops with Colangco as Senior Supt. Richard Dumbok and Medina.

The others named in the report were Chief Insp. Clarence Dongail, a murder convict; New Bilibid Prison Chaplain Msgr. Roberto Olaguer, Fr. Danilo Lukyaw and former Surigao Del Sur Rep. Philip Pichay.

It was not mentioned in the report where Medina and Dumbok were assigned when they attended Colangco’s birthday party.

Colangco was linked to several bank robberies in Metro Manila and was serving time at the NBP.