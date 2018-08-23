Cebu City anti-drug operatives nab drug peddler

A street drug peddler was arrested in a buy bust operation in Sitio Acacia, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City earlier this evening.

Chief Inspector Kenneth Paul Albotra, precinct commander of the Parian Police Station, and his station’s drug enforcement unit conducted the buy bust operation at past 8 p.m. that led to the arrest of Bernard Dorero, 36, and a resident of Sitio Acacia.

Albotra told Cebu Daily News that Dorero, a cellular phone technician, was caught with 11 small sachets of shabu (crystal meth).

Albotra said Dorero has been using his cellphone repair stall off a street in Sitio Acacia as a front for his drug peddling activity.

Dorero is currently held at the detention facility of the Parian police pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.