Drug suspect nabbed in Cebu City

A 29-year-old resident of Sitio Ponce 2, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City was arrested during the conduct of a joint police anti-narcotics operation at past 6 a.m. on Friday (August 24).

The suspect was identified as Rolly Laborte, who was caught in possession of at least 30 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P384,000.

Police Supt.Glenn Mayam, chief of Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) Visayas, told Cebu Daily News that Laborte was monitored for two weeks.

Sought for comment, Laborte admitted his involvement in selling drugs but he refused to reveal his source.

The suspect is temporarily detained at the jail facility of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).