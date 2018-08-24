Mayor Loot’s wife stays mum on husband’s whereabouts

The wife of Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot assured that her husband continues to perform his duty as local chief executive despite being hardly seen in the municipality.

His wife, Maria Luisa, however, refused to disclose the mayor’s whereabouts.

“Naa man, pero confidential. Dili ko itug-an asa,” the mayor’s wife said in a phone interview.

Cebu Board Member Sun Shimura expressed earlier that his stepfather, Mayor Loot, has decided to shy away from the public to protect himself and his family.