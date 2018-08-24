Butane canisters confiscated in Talisay City

A least 250 butane canisters were confiscated by the Talisay City Police at Tabunok Public Market on Friday morning (August 24).

Supt. Marlu Conag, city police chief, said that the operation was conducted after receiving information about the rampant selling of illegally refilled canisters at the market, particularly at the Nacario Trade Center.

The same establishment was previously raided by police operatives last November.

Conag said that they will file proper charges against Nacario Trade Center for the sale or distribution of petroleum products without license or authority from the government.