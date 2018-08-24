Loot continues to perform functions as mayor, says CPPO director

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director, said that he has not received reports that Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot is hiding.

Abrugena said that Loot is still performing his functions as chief executive of Daanbantayan.

“Wala naman tayong na receive na nagtatago siya. Yung COP (chief of police) nagreport sa atin na he still continues with his duties,” said Abrugena in a press conference Friday morning.