CPPO identifies two persons of interest in Tecson killing

Sr. Supt. Manuel Abrugena, director of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said they already identified two persons of interests in the killing of anti-drug agent Von Rian Tecson.

Abrugena said they are now in the process of inviting the concerned persons to appear before the police office.

The provincial police director issued the statement after CPPO held its first meeting for the members of the Special Investigation Task Group that is assigned to investigate the death of Tecson.

Tecson was shot dead inside his vehicle in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City last August 8.